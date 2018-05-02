Granbury High School honors students who drowned on ‘Senior Skip Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBURY - Granbury High School students released hundreds of white balloons into the air in honor of their classmates who died Monday.

Oscar Rios and Julio Espinosa-Guerrero passed away drowning while swimming in a lake at Wheeler Branch Park near Glen Rose, just southwest of Fort Worth. Officials say the incident was not school related.

Rios, 18, fell into the water and Espinosa-Guerroro, 17, jumped into water to help him. Both teens were airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.