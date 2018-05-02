Facebook wants to help you find love!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, CA -- Amid the chaos surrounding Facebook with all those privacy issues, they want to become more intimate and help you find love!

Yes, you heard it right! Facebook will be launching an upcoming online dating feature for all those hopeless romantics out there hoping to find love online.

So how is this going to work, you ask?

According to Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the feature is opt-in, meaning users will have to "unlock" it.

"I want to be clear that we have designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning. Your friends aren't going to see your profile," said Zuckerberg.

But, Dallas based online dating service Match Group, which is behind the likes of Tinder, OKCupid and Match.com, had it's stock plummet over 18 % after Facebook's reveal, responded to the news with a very direct dig.

"We`re flattered that Facebook is coming into our space - and sees the global opportunity that we do - as Tinder continues to skyrocket. We`re surprised at the timing given the amount of personal and sensitive data that comes with this territory."

Ouch!

The question now? Will folks be swiping left or right on finding romance on Facebook?