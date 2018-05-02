Emmitt Smith talks golf tournament, gala, and Cowboys Draft picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Three-time Super Bowl champ Emmitt Smith and his wife, Pat, are gearing up for a big event in North Texas this weekend!

The 2018 Emmitt Smith Celebrity Invitational begins this Friday, May 4, at the Omni Frisco Hotel. This year's gala begins with a VIP red carpet and celebrity reception, followed by a dinner, live auction, and entertainment by Emerald City Band.

Saturday has the Charity Golf Tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, with players and other sports and entertainment celebrities partnering with foursomes, and an awards ceremony following. Jason Witten is being honored at the gala with The Roger Staubach Award for his impact on the lives of children and youth. (Speaking of Dallas Cowboys... we couldn't let Emmitt go without hearing his thoughts on this year's NFL Draft and what lies ahead for the Cowboys this year.)

All proceeds from the event go to Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities non-profit. More information on the event and tickets can be found here.