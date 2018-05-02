Did You Know?: Star Wars is one of the highest grossing movie franchises of all time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Star Wars might take place in a galaxy far, far away, but did you know right here on planet earth, it's one of the highest grossing movie franchises of all time?

It's made around $9 billion dollars worldwide so far from all the movies over a 40-year time span.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens made the most, making over $2 billion at the box office worldwide. But according to Business Insider, Star Wars: A New Hope is top dog if you factor in the $11 million budget, versus The Force Awakens $245 million budget.

Of course, the Star Wars franchise falls in second place behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe!