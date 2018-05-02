Dallas holds dog task force public meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The city's 'Dangerous Dog Task Force' met at City Hall to talk about ways to strengthen punishments for owners whose dogs attack people. The meeting comes after four dogs got out of their owner's yard and attacked a woman, leaving her in ICU.

That happened near Fair Park about two weeks ago. Now that the task force is hearing the community out, hopefully they can figure out how to keep things safe.

There will be a second public meeting on the 17th of May and the task force is scheduled to come up with decision on the 24th.