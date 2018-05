Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democrat Beto O'Rourke is challenging Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz to a debate in Spanish.

At a campaign event Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Cruz responded to the challenge by saying "A debate in Spanish would not be very good, because my Spanish isn't good enough, but I look forward to debating Congressman O'Rourke".

Both are fighting for Hispanic voters' support in Texas -- and a Spanish debate would no doubt help O'Rourke.