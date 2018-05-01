Unknown artist is making phone booths bloom around Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Long ago, in a time when phones had cords, ancient relics known as pay phones stood tall. But now that we`re living in 2018, an elusive artist has been doing some redecorating!

"I think it's taking something ugly and making it something that you want to look at," said Mandi Giallorenzo, manager at Talulah & HESS.

Over the past few weeks, you may have noticed payphones around Lakewood filled with colorful flowers and designs.

Well...we don't know who's doing it but, we're here for it!

"They had done it before across the street to another phone booth that we knew about, and then this one was a fun surprise on Saturday morning," Giallorenzo said.

Who knows where the next flowery phone booth will bloom! It's like we're in a real life version of "I Spy!"

"It's somebody's art," Giallorenzo said. "It's really special and different and we're very thankful that somebody made that pretty."