WASHINGTON - It's been two weeks since the deadly Southwest Airlines flight that killed a passenger after an engine malfunction.

On Tuesday, President Trump met with the crew and passengers who helped assist with the incident

"I want to just thank you folks," President Trump said. "Fantastic job."

But, the job isn't over at Southwest. The investigation is still ongoing and the FAA just announced that planes with engine fan blades that have flown over 20,000 flights must be inspected by August.