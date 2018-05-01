Thousands celebrate Officer Rogelio Santander’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Thousands gathered to pay their respects to fallen officer Rogelio Santander.

From family members to officers from all over the country, they celebrated Santander's life.

The 27 year old was on the force for three years before he took his last call on April 24th while responding to a shoplifter at a Home Depot in Dallas.

His partner Crystal Almeida and a Home Depot loss-prevention officer were also wounded and are still recovering in the hospital.

After the service Santander was taken to the Restland cemetery in Dallas where he was laid to rest.

Rest in Peace Officer Rogelio Santander, it's easy to see, you'll be greatly missed.