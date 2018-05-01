Teen from viral prom photo of Chinese dress says she’s not deleting photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- A high schooler in Utah is going viral for her choice of prom dress. Many on social media are accusing the teen of cultural appropriation.

18-year-old Keziah Daum shared these pictures to twitter, quickly catching the attention of her fellow social media users. Many say she it wasn't appropriate that she wore a traditional Chinese dress.

As one twitter user Jeannie tweets "This isn't ok. I wouldn't wear traditional Korean, Japanese or any other traditional dress and I'm Asian. I wouldn't wear traditional Irish or Swedish or Greek dress either. There's a lot of history behind these clothes. Sad."

Others didn't take offense to the dress, but rather this particular picture -- in which Daum and her friends posed with their hands together.

Twitter users David Choi tweets "I'm Asian and I think u look great in the dress! Hope u had a great prom! The hands together pose has been used to make fun of Asians when done from a non-Asian in the past. I'll assume the pose was not intended to be racist but just understand it can be seen that way and i hope u learned from this."

Daum did address the backlash in a series of tweets saying she fully understands everyone's concerns and views but that she wouldn't be taking her pictures down.

She says she meant no harm or disrespect to the Chinese culture and that she was simply showing her appreciation for it with the dress.

And Daum does have her supporters.

Renee tweets "Girl you better rock this dress. We are all humans. No need to be greedy and act like something can only be for one person or group. People need to stop ambushing you. You think it`s a beautiful dress so why can`t people be proud you think their cultural dress is gorgeous?"