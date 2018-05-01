Did You Know?: Starbucks’ most expensive drink

SEATTLE, WA -- There are over 87,000 different ways to order a drink at Starbucks.
Did you know one man broke the record for the most expensive Starbucks drink back in 2013? It was a quadriginoctuple frap, complete with 48 shots of espresso!
The guy who ordered it, Beau Chevassus, posted a video of the order on YouTube, where he used his own 52-ounce coffee mug, and even brought a dozen doughnuts for the employees.
The grand total of his drink: $47.30!
That's a lot of coffee!
47.606209 -122.332071