Did You Know?: Starbucks’ most expensive drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- There are over 87,000 different ways to order a drink at Starbucks.

Did you know one man broke the record for the most expensive Starbucks drink back in 2013? It was a quadriginoctuple frap, complete with 48 shots of espresso!

The guy who ordered it, Beau Chevassus, posted a video of the order on YouTube, where he used his own 52-ounce coffee mug, and even brought a dozen doughnuts for the employees.

The grand total of his drink: $47.30!

That's a lot of coffee!