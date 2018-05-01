Southwest passenger files lawsuit over fatal engine failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southwest Airlines has been sued over the engine problems that led to a woman's death on a flight earlier this month.

Lilia Chavez claims she's suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other personal injuries as a result of the incident.

She was seated three rows behind the woman who died after almost getting sucked out of the plane.

The flight was headed from New York to Dallas before the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Chavez says Southwest and the manufacturer of the plane engine showed disregard for passengers safety by continuing operations knowing the plane was dangerous.

The NTSB is still investigating.