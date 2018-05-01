Grapevine shop selling trinkets for royal wedding

GRAPEVINE — You know what they say: happy wife, happy life!

But one bride-to-be was under some pre-wedding day stress, all because she wanted that cash money instead of typical gifts!

An anonymous bride went on Mumsnet to ask for some wedding day advice about the best way to ask her guests for money instead of mixing bowls.

According to Yahoo, the bride posted, “We don’t want to not say anything because then we will get a bunch of stuff that is not to our taste, but will feel guilty…when we eventually give it away.”

She later said her and the hubby-to-be would prefer the Benjamins, but didn’t know how to ask on the invitation.

Of course, the interwebs was on the fence about it. Half said she should do whatever she wants for her special day. The other half say she was being ungrateful!

Speaking of special days, the big royal wedding is fast approaching, and instead of asking for gifts or money for themselves, Prince Harry and Megan Markle are asking their attendees to donate to charity instead.

In a statement, the Palace mentioned the royal couple chose seven organizations: social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV, and the Armed Forces.

If you can’t make it to the U.K. for the big day, a shop in Grapevine has everything you need to make you feel included!

“Not only royal wedding souvenirs, people are planning their royal wedding watching parties, their tea parties, their brunches,” Sheela Bailey from the British Emporium in Grapevine said. “So we’re finding that it’s a celebration of great British food and drink… which fellow Brits like me really miss when we come to America, and that’s why we put on all of our royal events so that there’s somewhere here for them to celebrate.”

Guess the royal couple doesn’t really need to ask for a set of plates when they live in a giant castle!