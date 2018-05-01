Gluten and dairy-free waffles recalled in 11 states for containing gluten and diary

More than 1,500 cases of gluten-free waffles have been recalled because some of the waffles may contain both gluten and dairy.

Van’s Food recalled the waffles in 11 states including Texas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Packages have a lot code date of #A640234710–WL2, BEST BY AUG 22, 2018 and UPC CODE 8994730206.

“The product inadvertently packaged in the Van’s Gluten Free Waffle box contains gluten and undeclared milk,” the FDA announced. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or gluten run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”