Facebook expands testing of the down vote tool, but don’t call it a dislike button!

Facebook is expanding its testing of the down vote tool, a feature the company insists isn't a dislike button.

We first told you in February the social network was testing the tool with android users in the US. Now, it's been expanded to include people in Australia and new Zealand, too.

According to Facebook, the tool works like this: If you think a comment is thoughtful or useful you can 'up vote' it to the top.

if the comment is disrespectful or filled with profanity you can 'down vote' it to the bottom.

As of now, it only works with large public posts.

We reached out to Facebook for comment on the feature.

Lauren Svensson explained the reason behind it by saying "public discussions are an important part of Facebook, and people have told us they want more ways to make sure those discussions are constructive, even when people might disagree with each other. Facebook is a place for free expression, but we also recognize that there should be a way for people to tell us and each other which comments are most thoughtful and useful."

Lauren says she's not sure when, or even if, the tool will expand more broadly.