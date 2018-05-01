Did You Know?: Donald Trump could have bought the New England Patriots in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Before making history as the richest and oldest Commander-in-Chief, President Trump was just a plain old billionaire!

Did you know he could've bought the New England Patriots in the 80's but thought they were a bad investment? Can you imagine The Donald and Tom Brady kicking it in the owner's box?

Yeah, and according to Forbes, the Patriots are now worth around $3.7 billion!

Just think, on top of being leader of the free world, he could've had five Super Bowl rings by now!