Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BRUNO, CA -- Every single day, millions of users log on to YouTube for their daily dose of cat videos, makeup tutorials, and chart topping hits.

Did you know before the very first video was published, and getting over 49 million views, the video streaming giant started off as a dating site?

According to Huffington Post, YouTube was originally going to be named "Tune in Hook Up."

Guess that makes sense, since the most searched video tutorial in 2015 was "How to Kiss!"