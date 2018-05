Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKYO, JAPAN -- Punxsutawney Phil may tell us when spring starts, but did you know Japan waits for a flower?

Japan starts their spring when their national flower, the Cherry Blossom, starts to bloom.

Every year Japan holds Sakuri Matsuri, or cherry blossom festival, while the blooms are out and proud. However, they only last for a few weeks, so locals try to soak it all in for a short amount of time.

Hey, we wait for a shadow, they wait for a tree, Spring has sprung y'all!