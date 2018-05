Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas bike shares... either you love them or you hate them!

Bike share companies like Lime Bike, Ofo, and Mobike have taken over the Metroplex, but did you know there are around 20,000 total bikes in the Big D alone?

That's double the amount of wheels in Seattle and far surpasses the 12,000 bikes wheeling around the streets of the Big Apple.

We probably have more bike's in trees than those cities too!

No wonder people are tire-d of all the clutter!