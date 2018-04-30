UTA fraternity under investigation for giving alcohol to minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - A fraternity at the University of Texas at Arlington is under investigation for a reported unregistered event that provided alcohol to minors. Phi Delta Theta was asked to stop all activities on campus. This is the third fraternity this semester to receive disciplinary action from UTA.

One of those, Phi Gamma Delta, is suspended until 2021; the other, Sigma Phi Epsilon, until 2020. Both frats are said to have provided alcohol to minors, with one providing access to drugs.