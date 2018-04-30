Texas based study says eating dark chocolate improves vision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- Forrest Gump said, "Life is like a box of chocolates," and apparently we should be eating more of it!

According to a new study done by a professor in San Antonio, munching on dark chocolate is good for your eye sight!

In the study, one group of adults ate one dark chocolate bar and another group ate a milk chocolate bar. After two hours, everyone took an eye test, and believe it or not, the people who ate the dark chocolate did a better job seeing small and large letters at different contrasts than the milk chocolate eaters.

Plus, the more dark chocolate they ate, the better their vision became!

Before you jump up to go buy a bunch of dark chocolate, researchers say they need to do more tests, saying they don't know for sure why vision improved or how long it would last.

Your eyesight isn't the only thing that could benefit from eating chocolate!

A different study says chowing down on dark chocolate can make you feel less stressed, improves mood, memory and immunity.

So, the next time you're feeling the pressure or need to boost your vision a smidge, just grab yourself a dark chocolate bar, you know, for science!