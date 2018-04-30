Texas artisan jewelry designer James Avery dead at 96

KERRVILLE, Texas – James Avery, the jewelry designer known for his Christian-themed creations, has died at the age of 96.

The World War II bomber pilot started his business in 1954 in a garage near Kerrville, Texas with just $250.

Over the years, it’s grown to big business through catalog sales and 80 brick and mortar stores.

In 2007, Avery stepped down as CEO and passed the reins over to his sons.

The company announced Avery’s passing on Twitter writing, “He touched many lives through his art and giving spirit.”

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder, James Avery. He touched many lives through his art & giving spirit. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the Avery family, visit https://t.co/FgBTHs4TuE or email JAtribute@jamesavery.com. pic.twitter.com/rWGQH2IuWl — James Avery Jewelry (@jamesavery) April 30, 2018