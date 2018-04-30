TCU to start selling beer at home baseball games for the first time

FORT WORTH — Nothing says game day like a big ole cup of ice cold beer!

TCU is joining the party of colleges that will start serving the suds at their home games, but there’s a catch and this one ain’t happening on the football field.

The beer will only be sold during baseball games to ease in the pilot program with the intention of bringing in more people to buy season tickets, and maybe, if all goes well, the athletic department will expand to other sports, like football.

But of course, with great draft’s comes great responsibility, which means there are rules!

The beer will be sold at concession stands only Sales will stop after the 7th inning No going in and out of the stadium with a brewski in hand

Apparently, less than ten Texas colleges sell alcohol at football stadiums, including UNT and SMU, but more and more colleges are tapping into the beer game, and TCU could be next!