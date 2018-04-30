Protesters don’t want NRA or President Trump in Downtown Dallas this Friday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- There's a calm in downtown Dallas as the Convention Center gets set up for the NRA Convention.

However, a storm may be on its way.

President Trump will be speaking on Friday, and the protestors are getting ready.

"It's really scary to have this man in our city," Dominique Alexander, president of Next Generation Action Network said.

The organization is planning a protest at 6:30 pm on Friday.

Alexander says, "We are going to make sure that the NRA knows they are not welcome here in the city of Dallas," Alexander said. They are expecting thousands of people.

There is also a petition signed by more than 40,000 people asking the city of Dallas to revoke the funds it put towards hosting the convention.

While other events across the county have had specific areas set aside for protesters, there will not be one this weekend.

The Dallas Police Department says they will not infringe upon protestors' first amendment rights. As long as no one breaks the law.

"I ask that everybody refrain from tactics that cater to hate," Alexander said. "We come out here in peace, letting our voices be heard loud and clear."

Oh, and one more thing people are talking about. There won't actually be any guns allowed in the convention during the president's speech.

Some people are calling it hypocritical, given it's a gun show. But, that rule was actually made by the Secret Service, not by the NRA.

Guns have been banned from the NRA’s own convention. (Insert “more guns not less guns” joke here.) pic.twitter.com/vx6NrrqB4o — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 30, 2018

Once again, the @NRA will not allow attendees to be armed in the convention center when keynotes are speaking. I call on @DLoesch to forfeit this constraint during her own speaking event since she wants us to believe she’d be safer if she is armed while delivering her speech. pic.twitter.com/K6l5O63etT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 27, 2018

So NRA say, bad guy with a gun can only be stopped by a good guy with a gun... BUT yet have you ever wondered why the same NRA ban guns - YES BAN GUNS - from their Leadership Conventions? The definition of hypocrisy; they say guns are safe in schools but not at NRA conventions. — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) April 29, 2018

Remember when @realDonaldTrump had a gun violence listening session and promised to “do something about this horrible situation that’s going on” in America? Well apparently “do something” means address the NRA at their convention. What a disgrace. https://t.co/BTa2xMFsav — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) April 30, 2018