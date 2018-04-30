President Trump to attend NRA convention in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The National Rifle Association is coming to Dallas this week -- and so is President Trump.

The NRA will be hosting its annual meeting this Friday and President Trump is set to be a speaker at the convention. A White House spokesperson said the White House is 'finalizing exact details' regarding the president's visit to the gun rights group gathering. Vice President Mike Pence will also be speaking at the meeting.

The convention kicks off Thursday and will go on through Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas.