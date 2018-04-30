Fort Worth man faces charges in crash that killed baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A man in Fort Worth is facing charges for a crash that ended up killing a baby. Police say 28-year-old Alexander See was drunk when he crashed his pick up into a car Friday night. He was arrested and booked into jail.

A six-month-old baby in the car during the accident was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there were two adults and three children in the car. Police say all three were taken to the hospital and one suffered serious injuries.

See is being charged with intoxication manslaughter.