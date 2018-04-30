DPA: be careful of donation scams for slain Dallas PD officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS --"In moments like this when one person suffers we all suffer and there is is an empathy that we all have and we of course have lost a faithful servant in this community," Bishop Blackburn of Lake Pointe Church said.

The Dallas Police Department is doing the best it can dealing with yet another loss of one of their own.

Officer Rogelio Santander, who was shot to death at a Home Depot while confronting a shoplifter will be laid to rest Tuesday.

" That's really the opportunity for the community to be present for this family, they are feeling it in such a wonderful way," said Bishop Blackburn of Lake Pointe Church.

After that the burial will be at Restland Cemetery in Dallas. Santander was raised in Dallas and is described by his fellow officers as someone who always cracked jokes.

Santander's partner, Officer Crystal Almeida, who was also shot during the incident is still recovering in the hospital. The community is welcome to donate to the Dallas Police Association for the families affected by this tragedy. You might want to be careful who you give your money to because a pair was caught red handed trying to raise money for officer Rogelio outside the NFL draft.

The issue here? They were not authorized to be there according to DPA. The association took to twitter and posted a picture of the two warning people to report the couple in this picture .

"We didn't have those conversations with these individuals, they went out and did it themselves without the permission of assistance officer foundation but they dint have permission from AT&T center nor the Cowboys nor the City of Arlington to get a permit to able to do so," Michael Mata of the Dallas Police Association said.

It seems that no matter what the situation is some people will always look to take advantage of it.