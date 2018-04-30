57 North Texas white supremacist gang members indicted after undercover operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Federal and local agencies teamed up to take down a huge group of racially motivated gang members.

"These white supremacy gangs have long plagued our communities and prisons. This office has been and remains committed to aggressively prosecuting criminal gangs such as Aryan Circle, Aryan Brotherhood, as well as others," U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said.

The suspects now face a number of charges including conspiracy to commit drug trafficking and even kidnapping.

"Several defendants kidnapped and tortured a nonmember because they believed he had stolen drugs or drug proceeds from their gangs," Cox said.

Of the 57 people indicted, 42 have been arrested, nine were already in jail for unrelated state charges, and six people are still on the loose.

Investigators say for the last three years, those defendants conspired together, and with others, to try and distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

A lot of those drugs never made it to the street corners.

"All told through this investigations, the officers and agents seized or stopped the flow of over 190 kilograms of methamphetamine, 31 firearms, and over $376,587 in cash," Cox said.

The U.S. attorney is calling this takedown a major win.

"It's investigations like this, where we work best collaborating with each other and we can make a significant impact in the community when we do so," she said.