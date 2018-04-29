‘Waffle House Hero’ donates $183K to help families bury shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, TN-- Just one week after the horrific Waffle House shooting in Tennessee, victims are being laid to rest. The man known as the 'Waffle House hero' is helping families pay for the funerals.

Family and friends of Taurean Sanderlin and DeEbony Groves gathered to honor the young lives taken too soon.

The two are the first of four to be buried.

While Sanderlin's family asked for his service to be private, the Groves family allowed cameras inside, as they celebrated a remarkable woman.

A memory that sticks with not only the family, but also the Waffle House CEO are her last words.

"We went and visited with the survivors, and they talked about the people who were in that restaurant before what happened happened. And specifically remembered your daughter. And spoke of your daughter and her friend and said they were singing gospel songs," Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer said.

"If some of the last words we utter are 'yes Jesus loves me what a blessing that is.' That's all we got we have nothing else," family friend Sharita Henderson said.

While the families grieve, they have less financial worries after heroic survivor, James Shaw Junior donated more than $183,000 to help with funeral costs.

Shaw's the man who ambushed the gunman during the incident, saving several others and forcing the gunman away from the scene.

The money was raised on a GoFundMe account started to honor Shaw that started with just a $15,000 goal.

The shooter, Travis Reinking, was eventually captured and now faces several charges.