Taco Libre Dallas comes back for the 4th year

It's the annual foodie fest that features tasty tacos and it's back in Dallas!

For the fourth year, Taco Libre has taken over the city featuring a taco for for just about any connoisseur!

This year's event featured a curated list of the region's 24 best taquerias served with a side of world-class lucha libre wrestlers and live music.

The event was sponsored by North Texas Food Bank, Jose Cuervo, Telemundo, Estrella Jalisco, Taco Trail, Bud Light, Consulado General de Mexico en Dallas, and FC Dallas.

Taco 'bout a good time!