T-Mobile and Sprint hope to dominate competitors under new merger deal

Bellevue, WA– There could be big changes to your phone plans after T-Mobile and Sprint announce that they’ve finally agreed to a massive merger.

The combined company, which will take on the name of T-Mobile, will be a fierce competitor to Verizon and AT&T.

“Together, we will build the highest capacity mobile network in U.S. history, with 30 times more capacity than T-Mobile today and speeds that are up to 100 times faster. This is the kind of network needed to fuel the next wave of mobile internet innovation in the United States,” T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in a video he posted to Twitter.