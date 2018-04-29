President Trump boasts border wall plans as hundreds of Central Americans hope for asylum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIJUANA, MEXICO-- As President Trump ramps up his fight for a border wall, hundreds of Central Americans are hoping for asylum in the U.S.

At a rally on Saturday in Michigan, Trump, still working to fulfill a campaign promise, said he was going go to great lengths to get the border wall up.

"We have to have borders and we have to have them fast and we need security, we need the wall, we're going to have it all. And again that wall has started. We got $1.6 billion. We come up again on September 28 and if we don't get border security we have no choice. We'll close down the country because we need border security," President Trump said.

As the country waits to see how that unfolds, hundreds of people are flooding into the Mexican border town of Tijuana.

President Trump has already publicly expressed his displeasure with folks seeking asylum.

So, while this annual trek is supposed to raise awareness of the plights of migrants, it's not happening without major resistance.

Trump has already ordered national guard troops to the border and has directed the head of U.S homeland security to not allow the caravan into the U.S., calling it a "disgrace."

On top of that,U.S. officials have signaled a strong stance against any invalid asylum claims.

Looks like some of theses folks might end up hitting a brick wall.