Lady cops in Plano encourage local women to join the force

PLANO-- While you might not see lady cops everyday, Plano police hope to encourage more women to join the force!

"This event is designed to give information to women about law enforcement. Not only about sworn positions but also about civilian positions," Leigh Clames with the Plano Police Department said.

Female employees representing several units with the Plano PD hung out with some local women to talk about possible career paths and specialties.

But it wasn't all talk! There was also a look into all the different gadgets and vehicles officers use to keep us safe.

"We have our bomb squad and our bomb robot out here. We have our bear cat which is our SWAT vehicle out here. We also have our command vehicle out here which is used for situations such as a major type of tragedy," Calmes said.

For some, this is just the kind of confirmation they need to get their careers going!

"Well, I've always wanted to go into law enforcement ever since I was little. I graduated with my bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University in December. I've been looking into police departments around the metroplex area," attendee Hannah Pond said.

Still, organizers hope that even the most skeptical women are motivated by this.

"A lot of times, people don't realize that you don't have to start out as a police officer and a lot of people get into this business not knowing they want to be a police officer. I took the job as a records clerk to get through college. I had no idea I would become a police officer," Calmes said.