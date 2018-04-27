Twin Peaks restaurant being sued by former servers for sexual harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS -- Three former servers are suing a southwest suburban restaurant for sexual harassment.

The women worked at Twin Peaks location in Illinois. They say they were assigned to wear skimpy outfits when they got to work.

The lawsuit claims they were ticketed and arrested by police for indecent exposure after management pressured them to dress in lingerie for theme nights.

Twin Peaks attorneys pled guilty on their behalf unbeknownst to them, paying fines, leaving the employees with this charge on their record.

The women say managers judged them on physical appearances and they felt degraded on the job.

The lawsuit says the hostile work environment goes up the corporate ladder to the chain's parent company.

In a statement, twin peaks says it does not tolerate harassment and is calling the allegations "outrageous and baseless"