Time for a baby break: Young Thug to replace Cardi B at JMBLYA Fest in Dallas

DALLAS- Earlier this week, Cardi B announced that she’s done with performances until Baby Bardi makes his/her world debut.

While that means the “Bodak Yellow” rapper won’t be hitting the stage at the JMBLYA Music Fest in Dallas next week, officials running the festival say they won’t leave you hanging.

They’ve added Young Thug to a lineup that already includes, J. Cole, Migos, Kevin Gates, Bun B, and more.

This will be Thugger’s first festival performance of the year, and there’s word that he may be playing some new music.

Things will kick off May 4th out at Fair Park, and tickets are still available.