The Cowboys take a linebacker with the first pick of the NFL draft, not everyone is happy

ARLINGTON --The first new Cowboy added in this year's draft has been introduced to the fans, Leighton Vander Esch saying he couldn't be more excited to be a cowboy!

"When I got that call from Dallas it was like nothing better." said the linebacker "I am so excited to get going. I don't think it could have gone better. This is where i wanted to be the whole time."

Not all fans, however, are thrilled the 'boys picked the linebacker from Boise State. Some of the haters took to twitter to voice their opinions. With one fan saying " I gave up on y'all" and another saying "Jerry Jones hates- cowboy fans"

Even some of the more well known Cowboys fans weren't thrilled with the pick.

"What?!! A linebacker?? What? Boooooo!" reacted former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay in a Instagram story. "I'm still sitting here upset with the pick the Cowboys made."

Leighton was not the only one who took some a little heat during round one NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was booed almost every time he walked onto the stage.

Someone who knows very well what it is to feel boo'd is JJ Watt. The now-beloved Houston Texans defensive end took to twitter to share the comments directed at him from many of the *oh-so- obviously-angry* fans back in 2011. He also shared a video of fans outraged of when he was selected.

Well, he's made quite the turnaround!watt was named one time's 100 most influential people of 2018 just goes to show ya, don't let the doubters get you down!