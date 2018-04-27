Southlake couple arrested for keeping a girl as slave for 16 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE, TX -- A Southlake couple is behind bars after keeping a girl as their slave for 16 years.

Mohamed Toure and Denise Florence Cros-Toure brought a girl from Africa to their North Texas home back in 2000.

According to the Daily Mail the girl did not speak english and for 16 years cooked, cleaned and cared for the couples five children.

The couple allegedly abused the girl into doing maid work. With help from her neighbors, the girl was able to escape the home.

This was two years ago. The couple finally made their first appearance in Fort Worth yesterday. They may face up to 20 years in prison each on forced labor of a domestic servant charges.