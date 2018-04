Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man accused of shooting and killing a Richardson police officer back in February is now facing two capital murder charges.

Following the indictments prosecutors also filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

26 year old Brandon McCall was indicted by a grand jury yesterday.

He allegedly shot officer David Sherrard, 37, with an AR-15 and gunned down another civilian during a dispute at Breckinridge Point apartments in the 4200 block of Renner Road, back in February.