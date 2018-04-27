Funeral and public visitation announced for fallen Dallas Police officer Rogelio Santander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Dallas Police Department has announced the funeral arrangement for officer Rogelio Santander.

He died Wednesday after a shooting at a North Dallas Home Depot. A private mass will take place this Monday at the cathedral Guadalupe in Dallas.

Public visitation is that same day starting at six at the cathedral. Santander's funeral will be held on Tuesday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

Yesterday night family, friends and fellow cops gathered at Lake Highlands Presbyterian Church to light candles and pray for the fallen hero.

Officer Santander was 27 years old and was a three year veteran of the department.

His partner, officer Crystal Almeda and the store's loss prevention officer both survived the shooting and are recovering in the hospital.