Cowboys’ Jason Witten may be thinking about retiring

FRISCO -- As one door opens for the 2018 draft picks of the Dallas Cowboys, another seems to be closing for Jason Witten.

The all-pro tight end of 15 years is reportedly set to retire. Jerry Jones spoke to the media Friday about the rumors that are swirling.

"He has some things to think about and discuss with his family from a professional perspective. He also told me that those things are going to require a few more days of consideration, at least through the weekend," said Jones, the owner of the Cowboys. "He has not made any decisions that are definite at this time. We have no announcement today as it pertains to Jason's future other than to say that he's a wonderful and valued member of our organization and our family."

If true, Witten will leave the cowboys as the franchise leader in a whole boatload of categories including games played, receptions, and receiving yards. Not only that, but he's got the fourth most receptions in NFL history only behind the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Gonzalez and Jerry Rice.

So with a resume like that - what will he do next? It's said he's been in talks with several networks, including ESPN to - well - compete with Tony Romo and Troy Aikman as an analyst of some sort on TV.

The question now?? Will the Cowboys open the door for an up and coming tight end this weekend after learning that Jason may be at his wit’s end?