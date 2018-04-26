NFL hopeful slammed on social media over racial slurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX -- Be careful with what you post on social media. Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has learned that the hard way.

There was talk he could have been the number one pick in this year's NFL draft. Then, tweets from 2012 and 2013 resurfaced. These aren't just your ordinary "Hey mom" tweets. The posts contained racial slurs and other offensive language.

Allen has apologized saying he was "young and dumb" and that some of the tweets made reference to rap lyrics.

Here's a plot twist for you... ESPN's Adam Schefter says "two people have theorized that a team publicized the tweets so Allen would drop in the 2018 NFL draft and fall to them."

It's not the first time a "Draft Day reveal" threatened a player's draft position. In 2016, Laremy Tunsil of Ole' Miss was expected to be a top three pick in the draft, but on the day of the draft, a video of him wearing a gas mask and taking bong hits turned up on his Twitter page. He still made the first round of the draft, but he was number 13.

Just shows you gotta start protecting your image long before you think it'll matter.