NFL Draft Experience draws thousands to AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON -- After six months of planning, the NFL Draft is open for business at AT&T Stadium! But while much of the focus will be on what happens inside the stadium, there's a lot more to do outside of it.

The NFL Draft Experience is a free activity and exhibit area which covers the equivalent of 26 football fields this year, and is expected to draw more than 250,000 people over the three-day draft. Fans from all 32 teams can be spotted, but since nobody is going head-to-head this weekend, the heated rivalries have been put on hold, well, mostly.

"If some of the Cowboys fans would go away that would be alright," joked an Eagles fan.

The NFL Draft Experience is open until 10 p.m. Thursday, from noon until 10 on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.