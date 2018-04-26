From free to fee: Hopping on the Dallas Streetcar will soon cost you a buck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- If you need a ride around town, the DART Dallas Streetcar can get you from Union Station to Bishop Arts without costing you a dime! For now it's free, but it's looking like you'll have to pay up soon.

Dallas City Council took it to a vote on Wednesday, and approved a $1 fee to catch a ride.

"It's ridiculous, honestly," one rider said. "Some people might not have a dollar every time that they get on the streetcar."

This is all supposed to take affect sometime between now and the fall, and riders say it may not sound like a lot, but you never know how much people have in their pockets.

The city will need to purchase about $40,000 worth of equipment to collect the new fares.