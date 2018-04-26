Despite shooting incident-more and more people want to become Dallas Police Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- Being a cop is dangerous, and you might think a police shooting that ended with one officer dead might make someone think twice about choosing that career. You'd be wrong.

"You know I've been on the department for 26 years," Sgt. George Randa of the Dallas Police Department said. "So this community and the support never ceases to surprise me."

The Dallas Police Department is full of hopeful candidates who want to be cops.

"You would think that it would detour people, but the complete opposite has happened. We see a big influx of support from the community from new applicants coming in. We typically have anywhere from 40 to 50 people showing up, but as you see, we have a room full of individuals. We have over 100 individuals who've shown up to take the civil service exam."

"I'm a selfless kinda person," said Amanda Martin a hopeful applicant. "I'm willing to help anyone, anyway that I can and I wanna put those kind of characteristics into this department."

They're not the only ones supporting the department. A memorial in honor of fallen Officer Rogelio Santander is growing. People from all over are leaving flowers and cards on a patrol car.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings went by the Home Depot where the shooting happened. He thanked the men and women who work there and posted pictures on Twitter.

"Let's turn it into a positive," Randa said. "Let's come out here, join the department, be a servant of your community and let's go out there and help others."

No one wants to be the next cop who's killed in the line of duty. But, it's great to see how this community comes together and produces the next generation of people who want to protect and serve.