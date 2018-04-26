Bill Cosby guilty on all three counts in indecent assault trial

Bill Cosby has been convicted of all three counts of against him in his indecent assault trial.

The jury reached its decision Thursday. The panel began deliberating Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004. The 80-year-old former comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but would likely serve them concurrently.

The jury deliberated for more than 14 hours over two days to reach the verdict.