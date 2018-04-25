Top prospects ready on NFL Draft Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX — It’s NFL Draft Eve, and that means it’s time for the finishing touches on the massive free fan experience out at the Stadium.

“We have over 50 attractions, something for NFL fans, even if you’re not a fan of the NFL I think you will be when you come down here,” said Nicki Ewell, the NFL Director of Events.

And, one of those attractions was already getting put to use today, with some of this year’s top draft prospects out on the Play 60 field with local students.

“I’m glad I can do things like this and enjoy my time here because when you’re doing something that’s not fun then there’s no reason for them to be there,” Shaquem Griffin, linebacker from Central Florida, told reporters.

Well, all these players are here to have more than just fun. They’re here for their lifelong dream to come true. Of course one of these guys will be staying at AT&T Stadium long term when his name is called, and some of the top defensive stars like Leighton Vander Esch and Vita Vea are high on the Cowboys wish list.

“I don’t know if there’s a way to put it into words because it’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” laughed Vander Esch, a linebacker out of Boise State. “And now that it’s finally here, it’s a day away it’s a tremendous amount of joy and honor to be here."

“I’m kind of in disbelief that I’m here, being that this has been a childhood dream that I’ve always dreamt,” Vea, a Washington defensive tackle, said.

So it might as well be Christmas Eve for these players and tomorrow they get to unwrap a brand new NFL jersey with their name on it.