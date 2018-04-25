Dallas police announce death of officer day after he was shot with 2 others at Home Depot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is asking for prayers as a shootout at The Home Depot on Forest Lane in Dallas has left one of their officers dead and another, along with a civilian, critically injured.

Suspect 29-year-old Armando Juarez has been arrested in connection to the shooting. The arrest happened after a short police chase through a Dallas neighborhood last night about 9 p.m. A female passenger was with the suspect was also arrested.

It all started inside a Home Depot in northeast Dallas Tuesday afternoon. The two police officers were responding to an arrest. Dallas Police chief Renee Hall and Mayor Mike Rawlings confirmed two officers and a loss prevention employee were taken to the hospital after a man opened fire.

"Officers were shot and transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to Presbyterian, where we believe they are getting the best possible care," Chief Hall said.

Police say the suspect is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Conditions of the two police officers, Crystal Almeida Rogelio Santander, and the civilian were not known early Wednesday; Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings announced Santander's death during a City Council meeting.

