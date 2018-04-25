Southlake DPS uses humor to lure identity theft suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE - The woman in the video above is wanted for identity theft in Southlake and in Garland. Police say Crystal Ladawn Finley was using a Southlake victim's identity to open up credit cards at many stores across North Texas. Several of the stores caught her on camera in the act.

Finley has a tattoo of red lips on the right side of her neck and is driving a red Jeep with Texas license plate KGB 8529.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest; anyone with information is asked to contact Southlake or Garland police.

You’ve been laying low since we last saw you, which was using an innocent Southlake victim’s identity to open up credit cards in person at a ton of stores in the metroplex. Luckily, the loss prevention guys prevented you from getting too much property, amiright?! (2/7) pic.twitter.com/pF7fGK5L5y — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) April 24, 2018