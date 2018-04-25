Southlake DPS uses humor to lure identity theft suspect

SOUTHLAKE - The woman in the video above is wanted for identity theft in Southlake and in Garland. Police say Crystal Ladawn Finley was using a Southlake victim's identity to open up credit cards at many stores across North Texas. Several of the stores caught her on camera in the act.
Finley has a tattoo of red lips on the right side of her neck and is driving a red Jeep with Texas license plate KGB 8529.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest; anyone with information is asked to contact Southlake or Garland police.
32.941236 -97.134178