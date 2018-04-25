One dead, two recovering after suspect opens fire on officers in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - One Dallas PD officer is dead, and another is recovering in the hospital.

Cops say Armando Juarez opened fire Tuesday afternoon while being served a warrant. They say Juarez also shot a loss prevention officer before he got away.

"We regret to inform you that Officer Rogelio Santander, badge 10934, has succumbed to his injuries," DPD chief Renee Hall said at a press conference Wednesday morning. "Officer Crystal Almeida and our loss prevention officer, Scott Painter, are making remarkable recoveries. They are still in critical condition, but we are optimistic about what we are seeing with them right now."

Officials say this afternoon, Officer Almeida was only able to communicate through movements.

Social media has exploded with support for the police department, and a squad car honoring the officers has been placed outside of the northeast branch for the department.

While 29-year-old Juarez is behind bars facing a capital murder charge, the Dallas Police Department is just asking the community to stick together and back the blue.

"This is going to be a trying time for us," Hall said. "So we're just asking for your support during this time."