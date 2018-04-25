NFL features local Dallas graffiti artists in 2018 draft commercial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP ELLUM -- The 2018 NFL draft is one of the biggest sporting events to take place in the Big D!

To give football fans a taste of what Dallas has to offer, the NFL commissioned five local graffiti artists to grace the streets of Dallas with a mural of the top 5 draft prospects.

"The city or the surrounding area is your gallery," local graffiti artist Theo Ponchaveli said. “Once you do something on walls, public walls and restaurants, you can touch a bigger crowd. You have a wider audience.”

Theo is one of the five artists who only had four hours to tackle a painting, and his assignment was to put OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield's mug on the side of a building for an NFL commercial!

Theo added, "That was a major look, a major plug. Not only for me and the other artists, but for Dallas and the art scene itself."

As for some of the real life players, a few draftees made their way to Dallas before the big day, and Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten is nothing but excited!

"Seeing these draftees, it's special because it flies by, your career does. I know there's a lot of excitement and hard work to get to this point in their life," Witten said. "It's just beginning, their journey in pro football. So they all come from different walks and I'm excited for them."

A journey in pro football that'll start on draft day right here in the DF-dub!